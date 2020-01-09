|
HAIRSTON, Johnnie Mrs. Johnnie Mae Hairston passed in Minnesota on December 27th, 2019. Celebration of life service will be held on Friday Jan 10th 2020 at 11:00 AM from Paradise Missionary Baptist Church, 1711 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy., NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Rev Charles A. Harper III, Pastor officiating. Interment, Westview Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories her son Vincent Hairston; daughter Deirdre Hairston, and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 10:00AM at 638 Clover St., Atlanta, GA 30310 the day of the service. Pollard and Moore Funeral Home Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, Ga 30315, 404-688-7073.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 9, 2020