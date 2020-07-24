Johnnie Howell

HOWELL, Johnnie Darius Johnnie Darius Howell, 89, of Atlanta, Georgia and a longtime resident of Destin, Florida passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 surrounded by family. Born in Suffolk, Virginia, Mr. Howell graduated with a civil engineering degree from NC State University before serving 2 years in the army stationed in Japan. He began his career in Atlanta as a building contractor in the 1960s and later worked nearly 30 years with North American Money Order Company. A man of many passions, none meant more to him than his family. Mr. Howell was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 48 years, Peggy Eakes Howell, and a grandson, Travis Charles Felts. Survivors include a brother and sister-in-law, Williiam D and Pam Howell of Colorado Springs, CO, a sister and brother-in-law, Pat and David DiGenti of Fernandina Beach, FL, four daughters and sons-in-law, Stacye Carroll and Roger Franklin, of Lilburn, GA, Laura and Richard Armour of Roswell, GA, Holly and Ray Dunlap of Clarksville, GA, and Candace and Paul Stupek of Sandy Springs, GA. Mr. Howell is also survived by nine grandchildren; Jennifer Treadwell of Winterville, GA, Joshua Felts of Auburn, GA, and Shane Carroll, of Lilburn, GA, Andrew Armour of Alpharetta, GA, Elizabeth Smith, of Peachtree Corners, GA, Caleb Nalley of Dahlonega, GA, Johnnie, Tommy, and Zoe Stupek of Sandy Springs, GA, and 12 great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020.