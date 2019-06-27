Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
LEWIS, Johnnie Deacon Johnnie Lewis of College Park, Passed away on June 21, 2019. Celebration of Life for Deacon Johnnie Lewis associate of Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel will be held on Friday June 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel. Interment; RestHaven Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. on day of service. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Dianne Murray Lewis, Children, Nieces, Nephews and other relatives and friends. Viewing TODAY from 1 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Murray Brothers Funeral Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd S.W. Atlanta 404-349-3000 MBFH.com
