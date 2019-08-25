Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Viewing
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
Wake
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Cascade United Methodist Church
3144 Cascade Rd
S.W., Atlanta, GA
Johnnie Walton Obituary
WALTON (TURNER), Johnnie A. Mrs. Johnnie A. (Turner) Walton, of Atlanta passed away on August 19, 2019. Celebration of Life will be held on Monday August 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Cascade United Methodist Church, 3144 Cascade Rd, S.W., Atlanta, Ga. Rev . Dr. Kevin Murriel, Senior Pastor. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 a.m. on day of service. Viewing TODAY from 12 p.m.- 6 p.m. and wake from 4 p.m.- 6 p.m. at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd, S.W., Atlanta 404-349-300 MBFH.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 25, 2019
