WALTON (TURNER), Johnnie A. Mrs. Johnnie A. (Turner) Walton, of Atlanta passed away on August 19, 2019. Celebration of Life will be held on Monday August 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Cascade United Methodist Church, 3144 Cascade Rd, S.W., Atlanta, Ga. Rev . Dr. Kevin Murriel, Senior Pastor. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 a.m. on day of service. Viewing TODAY from 12 p.m.- 6 p.m. and wake from 4 p.m.- 6 p.m. at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd, S.W., Atlanta 404-349-300 MBFH.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 25, 2019