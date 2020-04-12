|
BARTHELL, Jr., Deacon Johnny B. Deacon Johnny B. Barthell, Jr., age 74, of Riverdale, GA, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Viewing will be Monday, April 13, at Hunter Hill First Baptist Church, 166 Edward Street Atlanta, GA 30314, from 3 PM - 6 PM. Graveside will be held on Tuesday, April 14, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens 5755 Mallory Rd, College Park, GA 30349 at 12 PM. Professional Funeral Service Entrusted to Wimberly Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 12, 2020