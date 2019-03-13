Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
CLARK, Sergeant Johnny Milton Sergeant Johnny Milton Clark, age 78, born November 12, 1940. The oldest child of the late Johnnie (Tony) and Eloise Berry Clark, died peacefully March 6, 2019, at Sacred Journey Hospice in McDonough, GA at 12:51 p.m. He spent 20 years in the U.S. Army and 26 years at the U.S. Postal Service. Serving in Viet Nam, the Congo, the Dominican Republic, Germany and Korea as well as receiving a Purple Heart. He attended Westside High School in Anderson, SC and Benedict College in Columbia, SC; majoring in music. He played alto and baritone saxophones and the clarinet and was a jazz musician who loved to listen to music, read and regale his family with military stories. Survivors: children, Jervon Clark and Kimberly Clark; grandchildren, Jasmine, Tariah, Jervon and Janiqua; 6 great-grands; siblings, Sue Ford (Bill), Kenneth J. Clark, Hulda Clark Reed (James), Linda Clark Porter (Freddie) and Carmen Deneen Clark; a host of cousins and friends. Johnny Clark was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lewis Franklin Clark. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019, 11 am in our Cascade Chapel. Interment with full military honors at Georgia National Cemetery. Viewing today 2 9 pm at Murray Brothers, 1199 Utoy Springs Road, SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 13, 2019
