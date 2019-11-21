|
DUNN, Johnny Alan WOW!! He was a wonderful father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. With great sorrow, the family of Johnny Alan Dunn, announces his passing on November 16, 2019. Johnny was born in Atlanta, Georgia, December 3, 1952, to Helen and Barry Dunn. He grew up in Decatur, Georgia, where he played baseball and football at Midway Ballpark as well as Towers High School. He served in the Army as an MP at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, as well as in Seoul, Korea. After serving in the military, he moved to South Florida, started his family, and enjoyed a career in the elevator industry. Johnny was full of life, never met a stranger and brought joy and love to all his family and friends. He made those around him laugh with his funny jokes. He loved talking about the JD Roy Band and asking everyone if they wanted to join for $5 and be the lead tambourine player. He is survived by his daughters, Diana Dunn Westberry (Kevin), Lisa Dunn Crivelli (Mike), both of Tallahassee, FL, and Laura Lynn Dunn of St. Petersburg, FL; his mother, Helen Sewell Dunn; his sister and brother-in-law, Lynn and Lee Durden; niece, Getra Sanders (Mark), all of Covington, GA; grandchildren, Reese, Alianna, Maci, Elliot Lynn, Connor; and many special aunts and cousins. He is preceded in death by his younger brother, Dennis Wayne Dunn; and father, Barry Lynn Dunn. A Funeral Service for Johnny will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, 2:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Rev. Ralph Meaker and Dr. Cody McNutt officiating and interment following in Covington City Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home, prior to his service, from 11:00 A.M. 1:30 P.M. Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 840692, Dallas TX 75284-0692.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019