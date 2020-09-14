Johnny McCarter

MCCARTER, Johnny Michael Johnny Michael McCarter, age 85 of Barnesville, Georgia passed away at home Thursday, September 10, 2020. John was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. He graduated from Emory Law School and practiced law in Georgia over 50 years. He loved fishing and camping in the Smoky Mountains of North Carolina. John is survived by his wife, "ZiZi"; daughter, Jennifer; son, Jay; 2 grandchildren, Lauren & Butler. Service to be announced. Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, Barnesville, Georgia.



