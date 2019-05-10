Services
MOORE, Johnny Funeral service for Johnny Moore will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 1 PM at St. John Holiness Church 1903 Clark Drive Tucker, GA. Mr. Moore will lie in state from 12 PM until hour of service. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 12 to 8 PM. Interment will be at Farmers Chapel Cemetery Dean Rd Lawrenceville, GA. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, Avondale-Scottdale Chapel 351 N. Clarendon Ave, Scottdale, GA 30079. (404)294-5500.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2019
