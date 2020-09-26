1/
Johnny Smallwood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SMALLWOOD, Johnny


Johnny Smallwood of Stockbridge, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the age of 73. Mr. Smallwood was a graduate of Newton County High School, a member of the Porterdale Boys Club and was a dedicated employee with the DeKalb County Board of Education for 37 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, going to the beach, cheering on his favorite team, the Georgia Bulldogs and watching NASCAR. But most of all, Mr. Smallwood loved his family dearly and cherished the time spent with them. He was preceded in death by his parents, Serene Donovan and Jewell Agnes Smallwood.

Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, Beverly Smallwood, daughters and sons-in-law, Tabatha and Jason McGee of Valdosta, Shea and Michael Murray of Locust Grove, Dodie and Chris Chupp of Newborn, son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Donna Smallwood of Covington, nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, sister and brother-in-law, Nan and Charles Armistead of Eatonton.

A Funeral Service for Mr. Smallwood will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, 11 AM, at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Paul Wimpey officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family, one hour prior to his service, beginning at 10 AM.

CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while in our funeral home attending visitations and/or services. In addition, gatherings are limited to 50 persons or less in our facility at one time. Please honor these restrictions for the safety of the family, yourself, and our staff. www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Caldwell & Cowan Access Road Location
1215 Access Road
Covington, GA 30014
770-786-7062
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Caldwell & Cowan Access Road Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved