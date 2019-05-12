STEWART, Jon Douglas Jon Douglas Stewart was born in Chicopee, Georgia September 8, 1938. He died May 10, 2019 after an extended illness. He attended Gainesville High School and received a BA degree from Emory University in 1960 and his LLB from Emory School of Law in 1962. He was a member of the Chi Phi Fraternity. He was an active partner in the Gainesville law firm of Stewart, Melvin & Frost for fifty years. He practiced throughout the State of Georgia in the State and Federal trial and appellate Courts. Having been admitted to the Bar in 1962, Doug has maintained an active litigation practice in the state and federal courts throughout the State, His excellence as an advocate for his clients earned him the honor of "Georgia Super Lawyer." His vast involvement and service to the both the State Bar of Georgia and the American Bar Association exhibit a commitment to professionalism and service. Having served as President of the State Bar of Georgia from 1981 to 1982. He served on the Board of Trustees of the Georgia Bar Foundation for ten years from 1983 to 1993, serving as both President and Vice-President. In 1992, in recognition of his service, professionalism, and integrity, Doug received one of the State Bar's highest accolades, the Distinguished Service Award. In 2018, he was awarded the highest honor of the State Bar, the Thomas O. Marshall Professionalism Award. Doug served in the House of Delegates of the American Bar Association for many years, as well as having served a three year term representing the Sixth District on the Board of Governors of that organization. He is Life Fellow of the American Bar Foundation. As a member of the Gainesville Kiwanis Club, he was appropriately awarded the Workhorse Award. He has been a regular and active participant in local theater and musical productions, and is actively involved in the First United Methodist Church of Gainesville, teaching various Sunday School classes, singing in the choir and serving as Chairman of the Administrative Board and a member of the building committee for the current church. Doug is one of the primary reasons for the success of the Georgia Court-Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program both statewide and locally. He was a member of the Chattahoochee Country Club. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Helen Helms Stewart, two sons, Jon Douglas Stewart, Jr. and his wife, Brennan, and their son, Jon Douglas Stewart, III (Jack), and William Andrew Stewart and his wife, Ellen, and their daughters, Elizabeth and Emily. He is also survived by his brothers Chip and Tim, who reside in Tucker, and a number of nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, Gainesville, Georgia at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the First United Methodist Church 2780 Thompson Bridge Rd, Gainesville, GA 30506 or to the Georgia Bar Foundation 104Marietta Street NW Suite 1400 Atlanta, GA 30303. Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 12, 2019