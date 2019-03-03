HANSEN, Jon Dee Jon Dee Hansen of Marietta, Georgia passed away on 15 February 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Deanna Lee Hansen. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Mitch and Barbara Hansen, Mike and Karen Hansen, and Mark and Lynn Hansen, his grandchildren and their spouses, Chris Hansen, Ryan Hansen, Alex Hansen and Teri Parker, Baily Tripp, Tori Hansen, Morgan Hansen, Haley and Nick Casey, Savannah and Sam Best, and Guy Hansen, and his great-grandchildren Brailyn Hansen, Emma Tripp, Levi Casey, and Lucas Casey. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in law, Ron and Marilyn Hansen, and his sisters Sandy and Jim (deceased) Cook, and Barbara and Drake Hawkins. He will be missed by all his family including his cousins, nieces, and nephews. Jon was discharged from the Navy in 1962 after serving as a pilot and logging over 250 carrier landings. He retired from Delta Air Lines in 1996 as a L-1011 captain. As a pioneer in the light sport and sport pilot initiative he formed Hansen Air Group to supply light sport aircraft and provide sport pilot training. He was an early supporter of Able Flight (an organization that provides sport pilot training scholarships to people with disabilities). He was a long-time vice president of the Dixie Classic Chevy Club. He participated in aerial surveys to help save the North Atlantic right whale. He was also heavily involved in Greyt Friends, a greyhound rescue organization, founded by his wife Dee. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, 9 March at 1:00 pm at Sanctuary Church in Kennesaw with a reception to follow. Visitation will be from noon to 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you consider a donation to Able Flight or Greyhound Health Initiative. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary