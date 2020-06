HARRIS, Jon E. Jon E. Harris of Atlanta, GA, passed away on May 30, 2020 at the age of 73. He lived his life to the fullest with his roots on the Historic Westside of Atlanta. His reach was limitless and he will truly be missed. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM on June 6, 2020, at the Andrews Chennault Funeral Home (110 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. NW).



