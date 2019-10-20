Services
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan Almand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan Almand


1991 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jonathan Almand Obituary
ALMAND, Jonathan Andrew "Jon Jon" Jonathan Andrew "Jon Jon" Almand, 27, passed away peacefully in his home in Smyrna, Georgia on Thursday, October 17, 2019. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 20, at 2 PM at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home located at 2773 N. Decatur Rd., Decatur, GA, 30033. Born in London, England on December 2, 1991, Jonathan grew up in Decatur, Georgia. He graduated from Decatur High School in 2010 and attended college at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia. As a child he was a little comedian who grew up into a kind, reserved young man with a dry wit who loved animals and, of course, anime. Jonathan always put the needs of others before the needs of himself. Recently, he was looking forward to a new chapter in his life with a new car, new home, and new career. Jonathan is survived by his father, Raymond Almand (Dalynda), and his mother Becky Almand (Neil), siblings Raymond (Zoe), Jessie (Andrew), Natalie (Josh), Leah (Demarkcus), Ruthie (Connor), Jonas (Adeline), and Cameron, Aunt Tricie and Uncle Steve, Uncle Dij and Aunt Kim, and cousins Boo, Bear, and Frank, and an additional slew of family members and close friends.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jonathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A. S. Turner & Sons
Download Now