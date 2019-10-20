|
ALMAND, Jonathan Andrew "Jon Jon" Jonathan Andrew "Jon Jon" Almand, 27, passed away peacefully in his home in Smyrna, Georgia on Thursday, October 17, 2019. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 20, at 2 PM at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home located at 2773 N. Decatur Rd., Decatur, GA, 30033. Born in London, England on December 2, 1991, Jonathan grew up in Decatur, Georgia. He graduated from Decatur High School in 2010 and attended college at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia. As a child he was a little comedian who grew up into a kind, reserved young man with a dry wit who loved animals and, of course, anime. Jonathan always put the needs of others before the needs of himself. Recently, he was looking forward to a new chapter in his life with a new car, new home, and new career. Jonathan is survived by his father, Raymond Almand (Dalynda), and his mother Becky Almand (Neil), siblings Raymond (Zoe), Jessie (Andrew), Natalie (Josh), Leah (Demarkcus), Ruthie (Connor), Jonas (Adeline), and Cameron, Aunt Tricie and Uncle Steve, Uncle Dij and Aunt Kim, and cousins Boo, Bear, and Frank, and an additional slew of family members and close friends.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 20, 2019