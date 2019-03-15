DUNLAP, Jonathan Mr. Jonathan Andrew Dunlap, "Jon" age 27 of Decatur, Georgia passed away on March 7, 2019, from complications with Leukemia, surrounded by his beloved family. He was born on November 20, 1991 in Richmond, Virginia to Steve and Marianne Dunlap. Jon was an Eagle Scout, certified personal trainer, and avid film and media enthusiast who worked randomly as an extra in a variety of movie productions around Atlanta. The most special times for Jon were spent with extended and immediate family, and when sharing workouts with his Orange Theory friends. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him. Jon leaves behind to cherish his memory, his parents Steve and Marianne (Anne) Dunlap, his loving siblings, Benjamin (Ben) Dunlap and wife Kay, Stacey Dunlap Lusk and husband Kyle, his niece and nephew Nolan and Addie Lusk, his grandparents Marion and Ruth Spina, and a host of loving cousins, aunts and uncles, and friends. Charitable donations in memory of Jon Dunlap's name are requested to be made to , (LLS.ORG) in lieu of flowers. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary