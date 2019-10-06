|
|
GOOD, Jonathan Jonathan Walker Good, age 56, born October 1, 1962, in Bedford, MA, died peacefully on September 20, 2019, in Seattle, Washington, with family members and friends at his bedside. Jonathan lived in Bedford until he was 10 when he moved to Atlanta, GA. He graduated from Riverwood High School in Atlanta, and was awarded his B.B.A at Emory University. His first employment after graduation was as administrator ofMorningside Retirement Facility in Fort Lauderdale, FL. He went on to renovate space for a new restaurant in Fort Lauderdale called the Good Planet. Many happy times, art shows,and events were held at the Good Planet where he made lifelong friends who supported him during his illness with cancer. After selling the restaurant, he entered into the real estate business, buying and selling rental properties in Fort Lauderdale, Daytona Beach, and New Smyrna Beach, FL. He lived in New Smyrna Beach and also had a residence in Seattle, WA where he spent his summers. Jonathan left us far too soon. He was a beautiful person and the void his absence has created will be impossible to fill. Jonathan lived a wonderful life filled with adoring friends and family, travel, adventure, cool projects and loads of laughter. Jonathanwas a Good human, who was warm, inclusive and helpful to many people. He has touched many hearts with his kindness, mischievous sense of fun and his magical spark. Jonathan had a lifelong love of travel which led to many European trips as well as countless travels across the United States and Canada. Hiking and skiing with his father, brother and friends were two of his favorite activities. Jonathan is survived by his parents, Barbara and Freeman Good, of Fort Lauderdale, FL., brother, Matthew, of Denver, CO., sister, Julie, of Silver City, NM, and nephew, Ian Good, of Taos, NM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University. Donation information is online at winshipcancer.emory.edu. Please join us for a visitation to be held on Friday, October 11th, from 5 to 7 PM, at Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home, 135 Senoia Road, Peachtree City, GA. A graveside service will be held at Bethsaida Cemetery in Riverdale, GA on Saturday, Oct. 12th, at 11 AM. A historical marker stands in front of the cemetery. The Marker is at or near this postal address: 2110 Bethsaida Rd., Riverdale, GA 30296. We welcome everyone for a remembrance receptionto be held following the service at the Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home, 135 Senoia Road, Peachtree City, GA 30269.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 6, 2019