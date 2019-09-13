Services
GREER, II, Bishop Dr. Jonathan Celebration of Life Service for Dr. Jonathan Greer, II, of Atlanta, GA will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM: Processional at 10:30 AM at Cathedral of Faith Church of God in Christ, 1137 Avon Ave, Atlanta, GA 30310, Dr. Arthur F. Mosley, Pastor. Officiating shall be Bishop Felton Matthew Smith, Jr., Jurisdictional Prelate, Tennessee Eastern First Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction, New Covenant Holy Temple COGIC. Eulogist and Celebrant, The Most Reverend, Bishop Roger L. Jones, Sr., Jurisdictional Prelate, Michigan Southeast Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction COGIC, Greater Holy Temple COGIC. Interment; Private. Public Viewing Friday, September 13, 2019 from 7:00 PM-9:00 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 13, 2019
