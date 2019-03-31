GARRARD, Jones Edwin "Ed" Former Georgia State Senator, Jones Edwin "Ed" Garrard, age 95, of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Powder Springs with Rev. Mike Woods officiating. Interment will follow at Powder Springs Cemetery. He will lie in state at the church 1 hour prior to the ceremony on Tuesday. The Georgia State Patrol will serve as Pallbearers. Born in Rockmart, GA, Mr. Garrard moved to Powder Springs in 1979 from Atlanta. He was a veteran of the United States Army Air Corp, having served during WWII. Afterwards, he graduated from the Atlanta Law School, then established Garrard Realty, which has been in business for the past 60 years. Mr. Garrard served as the Georgia State Senator in the 37th District from 1967 until 1976. During his term, he was the Chairman of the County and Urban Affairs Committee, Vice Chairman of the Human Resources Committee, served on the Rules and Finance Committee, and was a member of the Atlanta Charter Commission. He also served on the Greystone Power Board for 18 years, and was a longtime member of the Atlanta First United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Garrard, in 2006. He leaves behind family that will cherish memories of him, including: 3 Children, Al (Ginger) Garrard, Wilmington, NC, Mark (Lucille) Garrard, Powder Springs, GA and Renee' (Bill) Holton, Powder Springs, GA; 6 Grandchildren, Allen Garrard, Jennifer Kelly, Blake Holton, Kelly Putnam, Brian Holton and Neil Garrard; 2 Great Grandsons, Braydon Holton and James Kelly. Donations may be to @ . The family will receive friends on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory, 2480 Macland Road, Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary