MABE, Jonnie W. Jonnie W. Mabe, our precious mama, died in her home in Duluth on July 22, 2019 at the age of 79. She was a loving member of Christ Church Episcopal in Norcross and a faithful member of the Grand Chapter of Georgia Order of Eastern Star. She served as Worthy Grand Matron to the state of Georgia from 1983 1984. She was a loyal and faithful member of the Norcross Chapter 426 OES. She is survived by her daughter, son, grandchildren, sisters and brothers. A memorial service will be held at Christ Church Episcopal, 400 Holcomb Bridge Road, Norcross, GA on August 10 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Christ Church Episcopal in Norcross and/or the Grand Chapter of GA OES Service Dog Project. The family is being assisted by Georgia Cremation, 3570 Buford Hwy #202, Duluth, GA (678) 584-0914 www.GeorgiaCremation.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 1, 2019