KOSKI (SULLENGER), Joryn Joryn Sullenger Koski of Fort Worth passed from this life on November 9, 2019, at the age of 82. Funeral Service: Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 3 PM at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Private entombment to follow. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, George and Golda Koski. She was a faithful member of First Christian Church of Fort Worth, and was active in the Christian Women's Fellowship in Fort Worth and at Peachtree Christian Church in Atlanta where the Koskis also had a home. Joryn was born in Bardwell, KY, November 16, 1936. She was a graduate of the Samford University School of Pharmacy and enjoyed a long and successful career as a licensed pharmacist. In retirement she dedicated her life to the care of her mother Golda, who lived a remarkably active life until her death at the age of 103 in 2016. Joryn's father, Dr. Koski, was the founding dean of the music department at Samford University. After his death, Joryn and her mother established the Koski Endowed Music Scholarship there. Joryn was also a devoted patron of Samaritan's Purse, the Samford University School of Pharmacy, and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. "And I heard a voice from heaven saying, 'Write this: Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on.' 'Blessed indeed,' says the Spirit, 'that they may rest from their labors, for their deeds follow them!'" Revelation 14:13
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 12, 2019