AYERS, Jr., Joseph P. Joseph P. Ayers, Jr., 77 of Atlanta, passed to eternal life on Thursday, December 26th, 2019. A memorial service will be held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 3118 Chestnut Dr. in Doraville on January 19th at 1:30 PM. Joe was born in Greenbelt, MD to Joseph, Sr. and Loretta Ayers, settling in Atlanta in 1959, and was a retired insurance consultant and Army veteran. Joe was adored by his partner Kimball Williams, his sons Richard of San Antonio, TX and Alex of Hope Mills, NC. He is also survived by his sister Mary. Joe was blessed to have six grandchildren and a wealth of cherished friends and colleagues. Joe loved people and was active all his life in the Knights of Columbus, the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and the Elks. He loved singing and performing, and was a decades-long member of the Atlanta Peachtree Chorus Barbershop Harmony Singers.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 18, 2020