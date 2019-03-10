|
|
MURAD, Joseph B. Joseph B. Murad, age 67, passed away March 4th, 2019. Joseph is forever in the hearts of his family. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm 8:00pm on Wednesday, March 13th, 2019 in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes and Crematory. The funeral service will take place at 10:00am Thursday, March 14th, 2019 at Saint Joseph Maronite Catholic Church 6025 Glenridge Dr., Atlanta, GA 30328. Burial will take place following the service at Peachtree Memorial Park Cemetery. A reception will take place immediately following the burial at the Groomsbridge Clubhouse 10150 Groomsbridge Road, Johns Creek, GA 30022. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes and Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 10, 2019