Joseph Bennett

Joseph Bennett Obituary
BENNETT, Joseph Lt. Colonel Joseph Bennett was promoted to Glory on Friday morning, 11th of January, 2020. Born in Augusta, Georgia, he attended Richmond Academy and was commissioned as an officer in The Salvation Army. He served in various corps and staff appointments across the USA Southern Territory. He is survived by four children and their spouses, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM, on Wednesday, 15th of January, at The Salvation Army, Atlanta Temple Corps., 2090 North Druid Hills Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30329. A. S. Turner & Sons Decatur.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 13, 2020
