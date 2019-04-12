|
|
BISHOP, Joseph Michael Joe Bishop, 57 of Dawsonville Ga passed away on April 8,2019. Born in Miami, moved with his family to Rye Beach, New Hampshire until attending Georgia Southern University where he was a member of Sigma Pi Fraternity. Upon graduation he moved to Dawsonville Ga. Joe worked as a Physician Recruiter and Placement Specialist in the Atlanta area. He is survived by his children Joseph Michael Bishop Jr, Brittnie Bishop Lyons (Paul) and Andrew Robert Bishop. One granddaughter Isla. Terri Collins Bishop. Sisters Judith Bishop Vari (Armand), Cynthia Bishop-Alex (Ted),Virginia Bishop Wright (Andrew), Corinne Bishop Curry (Rich), Margaret Bishop Fokas and Teresa Bishop Price. Brother Robert H Bishop III. A private memorial service will be held.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 12, 2019