|
|
BROOKS, Joseph Marion Mr. Joseph Marion Brooks, age 88, of Fayetteville, GA passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Ruby Brooks; Sons, Ernest James Brooks of Fairburn, M. Lee Brooks and his wife, Judy, of Griffin, Joseph G. Brooks and his wife, Linda, of Griffin; daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" Gibbons and her husband, James "Jim", of Sharpsburg; 9 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held Monday, Dec. 9, at 2 PM, at the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Chaplain Rob Morris officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Scottish Rite Children's Hospital, Scottish Rite Children's Hospital Donations. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5 PM - 7 PM, at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 6, 2019