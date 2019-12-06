Services
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
(770) 964-4800
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Brooks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Brooks Obituary
BROOKS, Joseph Marion Mr. Joseph Marion Brooks, age 88, of Fayetteville, GA passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Ruby Brooks; Sons, Ernest James Brooks of Fairburn, M. Lee Brooks and his wife, Judy, of Griffin, Joseph G. Brooks and his wife, Linda, of Griffin; daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" Gibbons and her husband, James "Jim", of Sharpsburg; 9 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held Monday, Dec. 9, at 2 PM, at the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Chaplain Rob Morris officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Scottish Rite Children's Hospital, Scottish Rite Children's Hospital Donations. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5 PM - 7 PM, at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parrott Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -