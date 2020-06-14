BURDETT, Joseph Lyndon Joseph Lyndon Burdett, 93, of Fayetteville, GA passed away May 31, 2020. He was born July 8, 1926 in East Point, GA and it was always his home. Joe was a US Navy WWII veteran. Beginning his career at Delta he then joined DAESCO, an international company. As President, he enjoyed traveling around the world. DAESCO evolved into Parts Manufacturing Associates. Joe was President and owner. Integrity, honesty, and kindness were his hallmark traits. While traveling for Delta, he met and fell in love with a Canadian stewardess, Evelyn. They were married for 50 years and have 4 children. He was a devoted family man. After Evelyn's death, he reconnected with his childhood sweetheart, Barbara Reeves. They were faithful companions for 15 years. He served on the vestry at St. John's Episcopal Church in College Park and later was a member at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Peachtree City. Joseph's hobbies included woodworking, vegetable gardening, and cooking. He loved any types of gadgets and engineered a natural gas fuel conversion system for vehicles. He was famous for telling a great story. One well known, involved tasting food at night for the Dwarf House for Truett Cathy. Joe's life was full, well lived and he was sincerely loved by many. Joe never failed to assure loved ones that, "Now, if you need me I can get there". Joe's celebrated greeting was always "Hey Buddy or Hey Sugar" for family - son, Kent Burdett of Duluth and his wife Denise, daughters, Lynda Burdett of Cumming, Dale Palmer and husband John of Peachtree City, Kathy Burdett of East Pont and her fiancé Jerry Burns. "Gramps" extended the same warm greeting to his grandchildren, Melissa, Sarah, David and Taylor, and great-grandchildren Mary Carleton, Jack, Miller and Palmer. Arrangements under the direction of Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home & Crematory in Peachtree City, GA. A life celebration service postponed (Covid-19).