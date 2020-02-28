|
BYRD, Joseph Mr. Joseph Rogers Byrd passed on February 18, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, at 11 AM, from our Chapel. Elder Anthony Green Officiating. Interment at South-View Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memory, his sister, Mrs. Glenda Ruth Freeman, a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 514 Winton Ter. NE, Atlanta, GA 30308, at 10 AM. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 28, 2020