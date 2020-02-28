Services
Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.
827 Pollard Boulevard SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 688-7073
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
514 Winton Ter. NE
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.
827 Pollard Boulevard SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Byrd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Byrd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Byrd Obituary
BYRD, Joseph Mr. Joseph Rogers Byrd passed on February 18, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, at 11 AM, from our Chapel. Elder Anthony Green Officiating. Interment at South-View Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memory, his sister, Mrs. Glenda Ruth Freeman, a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 514 Winton Ter. NE, Atlanta, GA 30308, at 10 AM. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -