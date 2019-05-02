Services
Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home
1163 Reynolds Street
Covington, GA 30015
(770) 786-6177
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph COPELAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph COPELAND Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph COPELAND Jr. Obituary
COPELAND Jr., Joseph Benjamin "Joe" Funeral Service for Mr. Joseph Benjamin Copeland, Jr. (Joe) of 804 Emory Street Oxford, GA 30054 will be held Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at M.I.A Ministries, 100 Eleanora Drive Covington, GA 30016, Rev. Patricia Franklin, Pastor, Eulogist, assisted by others. Interment, Lawnwood Memorial Park. He leaves to cherish his memories, wife, Eula Copeland; daughter, Natasha Davis; son, Joseph F. Copeland (Yolanda); step-son, Reginald Gooden (Princess); step-daughter, Tameika Freeman (Larry); five brothers, Johnny H. Copeland (Frankie), Elder Jesse L. Copeland (Diane), Minister Charlie W. Copeland (Shirley), James E. Copeland (Teresa) and Maynard R.B. Copeland (Charity); two sisters, Mary Rogers (Charles) and Jean Jackson (William) and a host of other relatives and friends. The remains will lie in-state at the church from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of service. Family and friends will assemble at the above address at 10:00 A.M. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now