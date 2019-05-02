|
COPELAND Jr., Joseph Benjamin "Joe" Funeral Service for Mr. Joseph Benjamin Copeland, Jr. (Joe) of 804 Emory Street Oxford, GA 30054 will be held Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at M.I.A Ministries, 100 Eleanora Drive Covington, GA 30016, Rev. Patricia Franklin, Pastor, Eulogist, assisted by others. Interment, Lawnwood Memorial Park. He leaves to cherish his memories, wife, Eula Copeland; daughter, Natasha Davis; son, Joseph F. Copeland (Yolanda); step-son, Reginald Gooden (Princess); step-daughter, Tameika Freeman (Larry); five brothers, Johnny H. Copeland (Frankie), Elder Jesse L. Copeland (Diane), Minister Charlie W. Copeland (Shirley), James E. Copeland (Teresa) and Maynard R.B. Copeland (Charity); two sisters, Mary Rogers (Charles) and Jean Jackson (William) and a host of other relatives and friends. The remains will lie in-state at the church from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of service. Family and friends will assemble at the above address at 10:00 A.M. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 2, 2019