DODD, Joseph Lee "Joe" Joseph Lee Dodd, Joe, 71, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. A resident of Atlanta, he was born April 13, 1948 to the late L.T. Dodd and Helen Boggs Dodd in Greenville, S.C. He is survived by his dear friend of 52 years, Garry Gillespie, who was at his side at passing. He was preceded in death by his much loved brothers Lee Thomas Dodd of Atlanta, Carlton L.T. Dodd of Dacula, James Rufus Dodd of Atlanta, and beloved sister Ellen Mae Dodd Lawson of Greenville, S.C. He is also survived by his loved nieces and nephews Christopher Merrell, Becky Lawson Blume, Buddy Lawson, Jeannie Lawson Crittendon, Joseph Lawson, Cory Dodd, Oliver Dodd and Amy Gillespie Silverstein. As a younger man Joe was full of vitality, good humor and love of life. He loved sharing his joy with dear friends, and enjoyed times of laughter and companionship with his coworkers. He was unique and had many talents. He enjoyed gardening, quilting, making desserts and sports. He loved animals, art, music, science fiction, Halloween and Christmas. Though challenged with disabilities in later life he pushed forward with great courage to the end of his journey. He will be sorely missed by his remaining friends and family. For those who wish, a contribution may be made in Joe's memory to The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or the Atlanta Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at www.Billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Lilburn/Tucker Chapel 770-564-2726.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 27, 2020