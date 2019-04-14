Services
DRAPER, Dr. Joseph Dr. Joseph Draper, Educator with Atlanta Public School Systems departed this life on April 7, 2019. Homegoing Service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Morehouse King Chapel at 12 Noon, Rev. Jarius Dorsey, Eulogist. Interment Georgia National Cemetery. A viewing will be held TODAY from 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the Funeral Home and on Monday at Morehouse King Chapel from 10:00 AM until hour of service. He is survived by his sister; Mrs. Willie Pearl Parker, and a host of other relatives and friends. The cortege will assemble at Morehouse King Chapel at 111:00 AM. Service entrusted Rucker, Rucker, & Shelton Funeral Directors, LLC 404-288-7015.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 14, 2019
