The Rev. Joseph E. Lowery of Atlanta, a titan of the Civil Rights Era, died Friday, March 27, just a few months after celebrating his 98th birthday with loved ones.
Lowery made his mark in the 1950s and 1960s as a key civil rights leader at the shoulder of Martin Luther King Jr., helping to start the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
He would go on serve the longest tenure in history as the president of the SCLC.
This notice will be updated.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 28, 2020