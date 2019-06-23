ECTOR, Joseph Raymond Joseph Raymond Ector, 80, Native Atlantan Dies in Texas Local friends and former classmates have learned with regret of the death of Joseph Raymond Ector, age 80. He died on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in a nursing home in Jacksonville, Texas. Joe Ector was born at Crawford W. Long hospital in Atlanta on September 25, 1938 He was the son of Raymond M. Ector and Evelyne Lovelace Ector. At the time of his birth, his father, Raymond, was a police officer for the City of Atlanta. Joe lived the first 28 years of his life in Atlanta. He attended E.L. Connelly Elementary School and Joseph E. Brown High School, both in the West End area of the city, graduating from Brown in 1957. A classmate and boyhood friend, Harry P. Stephens of Atlanta, said that he and his wife, Pat, had visited with Joe in Texas in the late 90s, but later learned that Joe had been diagnosed with C.O.P.D. and Emphysema, and had been unable to attend several class reunions of the graduates of Brown High Class of 1957. Stephens recalled that the school annual in 1957 had designated Joe Ector as the "Most Handsome" in the class. Joe Ector lived in Miami Florida for 12 years and then in the Dallas, TX area for the last 40 years of his life. He is survived by a sister, Rayanne Ector Cain, Age 84, of Ocala, Florida and a brother, John Douglas Ector, age 73, of Fairhope, Alabama. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary