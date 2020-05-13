|
|
FITZHUGH, Joseph Joseph Fitzhugh was born to Ella Mae Deans McGinty and King David Fitzhugh on October 26, 1926 in Atlanta, GA. He was the youngest of two children. Joseph graduated from Booker T. Washington High School, Atlanta, GA in 1947 after being drafted into the US Army in 1945. In 1948 he enrolled at Fort Valley State College. After two weeks on campus, he met his future bride, Vivian Paschal and they were married on June 13, 1953. After marriage, the couple moved to LaGrange, GA where they had two children, Kandace Fitzhugh Carty and Joseph Bernard Fitzhugh. This was also the beginning of their careers in Education. In September 1953, Joseph became the Physical Education Instructor, Coach and Athletic Director at East Depot High School where he remained until 1970. At East Depot, he had an unprecedented and highly successful coaching career in many sports, including football, basketball, baseball, and track. As a coach and a teacher, "Joe Cool" (as he was lovingly called) was a mentor, father-figure, and friend to many students who relied on him for advice and counsel. From 1970 to 1992, he continued his commitment to athletic directorship, coaching and teaching at Harper High School, Northside High School, Fulton High School, and Brown High School. Throughout his career his most important mission was to not only craft male and female athletes, but to also instill values to create men and women of high ethics. Joseph was a dedicated member of Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and The Knights of Columbus where he was a strong supporter of the parish family. Joseph Fitzhugh leaves to mourn his wife of 66 years, Vivian Paschal Fitzhugh, one daughter, Kandace Carty (Jeffery), one son, Joseph Fitzhugh (Heidi), four grandchildren, Stephen Boyd, Andrew Boyd, Nia Fitzhugh, Taliah Fitzhugh, and one great-granddaughter, Gabriella Akosua Fitzhugh Boyd. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation In Memory of Mr. Joseph Fitzhugh to The Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2971 Butner Road, Atlanta, GA, 30331. Online giving is available on the church's website at mostblessedsacrament.com. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 13, 2020