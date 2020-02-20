|
HART, Jr., Joseph Joseph Mills Hart, Jr., age 65, of Atlanta, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 surrounded by the comfort and love of his family. Born June 25, 1954, in Willimantic, CT, he was the son of the late Joseph Mills Hart and Anna Romanoff. He was a development agent for Subway Restaurants. He was a very successful and tireless businessman who settled for nothing less than perfection. He was an avid outdoorsman and believed stronglyin conservation. He is survived by his children: Joseph Mills Hart, III (Jennifer), Brittany Anna Hart, Katherine Casey Hart, Emily Ansley Hart, and Peter Andrew Hart; grandchildren: Jordyn Hart, Julia Hart, andAndrew Hart; siblings: Beriah Hart and David Hart (Joyce); and the mothers of his children: Cheri Holliday and Beleda Hart. A private graveside service will be held. Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia is in charge of the arrangements. On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 20, 2020