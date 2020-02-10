Resources
HARTY, Joseph "Ted" Joseph Edward "Ted" Harty, Jr., 83 of Atlanta, passed February 7, 2020. Mr. Harty founded and operated The Harty Company, which specialized in employee benefits and self-insurance. Once Mr. Harty retired, he enjoyed spending his time in the Florida Keys. He is survived by his daughters, Page and Lynne Harty; sons, Russell and Ted Harty; grandchildren, Mat and West Barnwell, Jess and Hannah Siler, Ben and Will Harty; and half-sister, Betty Cordon. All that knew Ted can picture him saying, "Let it loose, Mother Goose"! In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Rd., Atlanta, GA 30305. The memorial service will be Tuesday,February 11, at 2 o'clock in the Kellett Chapel at Peachtree Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 10, 2020
