HENDERSON, Sr., Joseph Mr. Joseph "Joe," "Pa Joe," or "Clissy" Eccleston Henderson, Sr. transitioned on April 21, 2019, at the age of 76. He was surrounded by family in Marietta, GA when he passed from health complications. Joseph is survived by his wife, Bernice, of Marietta; children, Devon Shay (Brenda), Patricia, Marsha (Dimitri), Joseph, Jr., and Cassandra A. Henderson; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, E. Horatio and Sarah Henderson; daughter, JoAnn; and siblings, Mrs. Ivy Brown and Glenroy "Teddy" Henderson. The funeral service is scheduled for Friday, April 26, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home. The Reverend Cassandra A. Henderson will officiate the ceremony. Interment will follow in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. All family and friends are welcome to attend and celebrate Joseph's life. In lieu of flowers, if you are able, please donate or encourage others to donate blood in remembrance of Joe. The family would like to thank everyone for their efforts to care for their beloved and for their support during this difficult time. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2019
