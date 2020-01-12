Services
Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home
200 Robinson Road
Peachtree City, GA 30269
(770) 487-3959
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
101 Walt Banks Rd.
Peachtree City, GA
HENEBERY, III, Joseph Joseph A Henebry, III, (77), of Peachtree City, GA, passed away peacefully in his home on December 27, 2019. Joe was surrounded by family, and will be missed dearly. Joe retired after a 32 year career at Delta Air Lines in the technical operations division. Memorial services will be at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, (101 Walt Banks Rd., Peachtree City, GA), at 11 AM, on January 25, 2020. Further details with Mowell Funeral Home, (www.mowells.com).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 12, 2020
