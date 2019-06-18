Services
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph JACKSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph JACKSON Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JACKSON, Jr., Joseph Frank Mr. Joseph Frank Jackson Jr., 76, of Atlanta died Sunday June 16, 2019. Mr. Jackson graduated from Druid Hills High School in 1960 and attended Georgia Tech, where he graduated with both an Undergraduate and Masters of Industrial Management. He served in the U.S. Army and went on to work at Georgia Tech as an Administrator for 34 years spending over half of those years in Electrical and Computer Engineering. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marilyn Young Jackson, son, Dr. R. Elliott Jackson and his wife Mandy, daughter, Lauren Hall and her husband Brian as well as 5 grandchildren. The family will receive friends at A.S. Turner & Sons on Wednesday June 19, 2019 from 9:30-11:30am with service immediately following in the A.S. Turner Chapel, officiated by Dr. Amy Morgan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Georgia Tech Foundation in memory of Joseph Frank Jackson, 177 North Avenue NW, Atlanta, Ga 30332-0220. Or LifeLine Animal Project, Dekalb County Animal Services, 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd. Chamblee, Ga 30341.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A. S. Turner & Sons
Download Now