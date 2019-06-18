JACKSON, Jr., Joseph Frank Mr. Joseph Frank Jackson Jr., 76, of Atlanta died Sunday June 16, 2019. Mr. Jackson graduated from Druid Hills High School in 1960 and attended Georgia Tech, where he graduated with both an Undergraduate and Masters of Industrial Management. He served in the U.S. Army and went on to work at Georgia Tech as an Administrator for 34 years spending over half of those years in Electrical and Computer Engineering. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marilyn Young Jackson, son, Dr. R. Elliott Jackson and his wife Mandy, daughter, Lauren Hall and her husband Brian as well as 5 grandchildren. The family will receive friends at A.S. Turner & Sons on Wednesday June 19, 2019 from 9:30-11:30am with service immediately following in the A.S. Turner Chapel, officiated by Dr. Amy Morgan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Georgia Tech Foundation in memory of Joseph Frank Jackson, 177 North Avenue NW, Atlanta, Ga 30332-0220. Or LifeLine Animal Project, Dekalb County Animal Services, 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd. Chamblee, Ga 30341. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary