Joseph Jones Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JONES, Jr., Joseph Joseph "Joe" Warren Jones, Jr., 65, of Greenville, GA passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at West Georgia Hospice. Mr. Jones was born December 12, 1954 in Newnan, GA to the late Joseph Warren Jones, Sr. and Mildred Harris Jones. He graduated from Flint River and received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Georgia. Joe completed his educational tenure at the Atlanta Law School at night, while working during the day. He was a member of Southcrest LaGrange Baptist Church and the Masonic Lodge of Greenville, GA. Along with his career, Joe was a gun enthusiast, a comedian, a marvelous story teller, loved to Barbeque and eat at Sprayberry's BBQ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Savannah Jones; father-in-law, Alfred Hogg; brother-in-law, Mark C. Smith; and sister-in-law, Gisela Jones. Survivors include his wife, Laura Hogg Jones; siblings, Rayburn Jones, Linda Jones Smith, Ralph (Sandra) Jones, and Sandra Graves Jones; mother-in-law, Patricia Hogg; brother-in-law, Matthew Hogg; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Southcrest LaGrange Baptist Church with Minister Pete Shoger officiating. Interment will be in Greenville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to the Savannah Jones Memorial Fund at LaGrange Academy, 706-882-8097 or lagrangeacademy@lagrangeacademy.org Those wishing to share a condolence or remembrance with the family may do so by visiting www.shlagrange.com. Arrangements are by Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 1010 Mooty Bridge Road, LaGrange, GA

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Southcrest LaGrange Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
1010 Mooty Bridge Road
LaGrange, GA 30241
7068848636
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved