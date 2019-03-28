|
VOSSEN, Joseph K.
Age 61, of Morganton, passed away on March 26, 2019.
Mr. Vossen is survived by his wife, Alicia Kaye Vossen; son, Chris (Tanja) Vossen; stepson, Jeff Stringer; stepdaughter, Katie (Jonathan) LeMaire; grandchildren, Charles Vossen, Caroline Vossen, Anna Grace LeMaire, and Elliott LeMaire; and sister, Linda Vossen and mother Evelyn M Szutarski
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from Akins Funeral Home Chapel. The family will visit with friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6-8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in honor of Mr. Vossen to the . Condolences may be sent to the family online at akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 28, 2019