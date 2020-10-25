1/
Joseph Kelly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KELLY, Joseph Patrick

On October 5, 2020, the world lost a truly exceptional person in Joseph Patrick Kelly, Joe Pat to his family and friends. Joe met his wife Janet (nee Wilson) Kelly in Wisconsin and they were married on September 5, 1970 and joyfully celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on a beautiful fall afternoon surrounded by family. Shortly after marrying, Joe and Jan relocated to Georgia and began their family. Joe Pat owned his own business specializing in security systems, but he could fix anything, or talk you through fixing it. He was just as likely to be found at a Braves game with his kids, playing at the pool with his grandkids, church with his wife, or volunteering overnight at the local shelter. Joe, 71, is leaving his family and friends with a void that we don't know how to fill. He was born in Rubicon, Wisconsin on August 16th, 1949, a day we are sure to celebrate each year, to the late Joseph and Anna (nee Hauser) Kelly. He was the beloved husband of Janet and father to Kristin (Kevin) Carruth, Jason (Trey) Kelly, and Julie Kelly. He was a cherished grandfather to Kaylyn and Kinsleigh Carruth. The Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Catholic Church of St. Ann, 4905 Roswell Road, Marietta, GA, 30062 with private interment to follow. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the church's website at st-ann.org. In-person attendees must register on Eventbrite. Visit any of the family Facebook pages for a direct link to registration. In lieu of flowers, be kind, help others when you can, and do something with so much love that it changes those around you. Joe did.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved