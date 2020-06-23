Joseph Krusienski

KRUSIENSKI, Joseph Joseph Marion Krusienski (Pap) passed away June 16, 2020. He excelled in the architectual glass business since 1972. He is survived by those he loved dearly his wife Suzanne, daughter Megan (Chuck), grandchildren Shelby, Austin and Evan, and his brother Ronald. Pap lit up every room with his smile, humor, and charisma. He will be missed by all who knew him. It was an honor for him donate his body to Emory School of Medicine.



