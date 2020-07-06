LUDWIG, Joseph Arthur Joseph Arthur Ludwig, 78, of Stone Mountain, GA passed away unexpectedly on Monday June 8, 2020. His mind was sharp as a tack, but his heart and kidneys failed him. Born August 9, 1941 Joseph was the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Vanek) Ludwig of West New York, NJ. He spent his youth as an altar boy and Boy Scout, advancing to the ranks of Eagle Scout. He graduated from Memorial High School in 1959. Joe attended The Teterboro School of Aeronautics and served in the Air National Guard before beginning his career in aviation. Joe had a successful career in the airline industry including Air France, his beloved Pan American, Polar Air Cargo and Mountain Air Cargo in Denver, NC from which he finally retired. He was a lover of all things transportation related, most especially trains and old cars. He could fix most anything he put his mind to - and had the tool collection to prove it. In 1958 Joe met the love of his life, Barbara Mary (Steinbach). They were married on October 23, 1965 in St. Joseph's of the Palisades Catholic Church. As a young couple they traveled the world on Pan Am's dime, exploring the Caribbean's sandy beaches and Europe's oldest castles. In 1971 they added their first daughter (Jennifer Alice) and the travels turned to family vacations. Joe and family made a home in North Bergen, NJ and after adding another daughter (Sarah Ann) relocated to River Vale, NJ in 1978. In 1996 the family moved to Wehrheim Germany, then Coral Springs FL, Albuquerque NM, and Lake Forest, CA. Joe and Barbara eventually found themselves back on the East coast in Lincolnton, NC, where he retired. After Barbara's passing in 2012, Joe moved to Stone Mountain, GA to be closer to his two daughters and grandchildren. In his retirement years, "Grandpa Joe" volunteered at Dekalb Medical Center and enjoyed many delicious meals with his daughters and grandsons and their endless supply of rescue animals. Joe never met a dog or cat he didn't enjoy, or a meal for that matter. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Barbara. He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Rapp (Larry), daughters, Jennifer Hollister (Andrew) and Sarah Ann Ludwig, and two grandsons, Charlie and Jack Hollister. Joe will be greatly missed by all who knew him. His last wishes were to be cremated and his urn interred with his beloved Barbara's at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker, GA. No plans for a service are in place at this time, but donations in his name may be made to FurKids Animal Rescue & Shelters in Atlanta GA www.furkids.org
