Joseph Martin Jr. Obituary
MARTIN, Jr., Joseph Franklin Joseph Franklin Martin, Jr.. of Buford, Georgia passed away on Oct. 24, 2019 at the age of 53. Joseph Martin (Joe) was born on April 7, 1966 in Atlanta, GA to Joseph Martin Sr. and Beverly Sweat Martin. He graduated from Norcross High School in 1984 and completed his degree in Computer Science from Georgia State University. After graduation, he joined Macys/Federated Systems as a Senior Analyst where he retired in 2017. Joe was an avid classic Rock-n-Roll fan, audiofile, and home computer scientist. He is survived by his father, Joseph Martin, Sr. and step-mother Dorothy Hyde Martin, cousins: Don Schreffler, Chuck Martin, Donna Jennings, and Carl Martin and their spouses and children. The funeral service will be held graveside on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 2 PM, at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA. In lieu of flowers and in commemoration of his love of children, please make donations to Scottish Rite Children's Hospital.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 28, 2019
