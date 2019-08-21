|
MILTON (MICKEY), Joseph Haab January 3, 1928 to August 19th, 2019 The stairs to heaven were ascended August 19th, 2019, by Milton Joseph Haab. Loving husband of 55 years to Jacqueline Draughn Haab and loving father to daughters Diane Haab Davies (Thom), Elizabeth Lige' Haab, Penelope Lynn Haab (welcomed him with opened arms), sons by choice Brian Keiser, Roberto Guandique (Maru), Steven Hart, Stacy Glover and Flousel Coleman, (who met him at the pearly gates) (Michelle). Sister, Sharon Haab Coggin, Mobile, Alabama. Lifelong brother by choice, Lige Mathis (Jeri Sipkin) Spartanburg, South Carolina, 50 plus years. A graduate of Biloxi High School, Bachelor and Master's degrees from University of Southern Mississippi, employed by Ingalls Ship Building, Pascagoula, Mississippi, and then went to work with Lockheed for 10 years. He then went on to be the owner of M. J. Haab Seafood, Atlanta, Georgia, for 35 years. He was a Master Mason, Shriner and a member of The Scottish Rite and an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. We want to thank all of his caregivers, and staff at Family Care, Thomson, Georgia, all the doctors, PA's, nursing staff, social workers at the VA in Augusta, Georgia, and Heartland Hospice for all their hard work that enabled us, the family, to care for him in his earthly home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greenville 950 W. Faris Road Greenville, SC 29605. Services will be Thursday, August 22nd at Westview Cemetery, Abbey Chapel, Atlanta, Georgia. Viewing will be at 10 AM, and Service at 11 AM. Arrangements entrusted by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 21, 2019