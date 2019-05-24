OWENS, Sr., Joseph Joseph Bruckner Owens, Sr. of Decatur died on 22 May 2019 at age 96. Born on 10 April 1923 in Augusta to Clinton B. Owens, Jr. and Elizabeth B. Owens, Joe Owens served in the US Army in Europe during World War II and continued in the US Army Reserve for many years, rising to the rank of Major. After his wartime tour of duty he graduated from the University of Georgia in business administration and began a career in sales and management, first in Atlanta and later relocating his family to Louisville, Kentucky. After "retiring" from the business world he worked another two decades as a property investor and manager in Louisville's historic Victorian district. Joe believed in contributing to his community, serving for several years as an elected commissioner of the City of Rolling Hills in suburban Louisville. He also supported Louisville's performing arts organizations and was a lifelong Presbyterian, first at Decatur Presbyterian Church and later Harvey Browne Memorial Presbyterian Church in Louisville. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 49 years, Elizabeth Daniel Owens, and by his brother William B. Owens. He is survived by his sons Joseph B. Owens, Jr. and John C. Owens, sister-in-law Adelaide B. Owens, nieces Margaret E. Preble, Marilyn S. Sams, and Katherine O. Slade, and nephew W. Reed Owens. Devotion to family and home always came first for Joe. His values of integrity, effort, and congeniality could always be found in his business and personal relationships, and were imparted to those fortunate enough to receive his guidance. A graveside service at Decatur Cemetery will be held on Saturday, 25 May 2019 at 10:30 am. Joe Owens requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the University of Georgia Alumni Association. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 24, 2019