OWENS, Joseph W Mr. Joseph W. Owens, of Atlanta, passed away Aug. 13, 2019, at the age of 76. Funeral service for Mr. Joseph W. Owens will be held on Aug. 20, 2019 at 11 AM at Friendship Baptist Church, 80 Walnut St. SW, with The Reverend Dr. Richard W. Wills, Sr., Pastor, officiating. Interment, Georgia Memorial Park, Marietta, GA. Mr. Owens will be placed in state at the church at 10 AM. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St. SW, 404-522-8454.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 19, 2019