Services
Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
492 Larkin Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30313
(404) 522-8454
Lying in State
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
80 Walnut St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Owens


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Owens Obituary
OWENS, Joseph W Mr. Joseph W. Owens, of Atlanta, passed away Aug. 13, 2019, at the age of 76. Funeral service for Mr. Joseph W. Owens will be held on Aug. 20, 2019 at 11 AM at Friendship Baptist Church, 80 Walnut St. SW, with The Reverend Dr. Richard W. Wills, Sr., Pastor, officiating. Interment, Georgia Memorial Park, Marietta, GA. Mr. Owens will be placed in state at the church at 10 AM. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St. SW, 404-522-8454.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
Download Now