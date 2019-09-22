Services
Sandy Springs Chapel
136 Mt Vernon Highway
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 255-8511
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sandy Springs Chapel
136 Mt Vernon Highway
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Sandy Springs United Methodist
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Pearson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Pearson


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Pearson Obituary
PEARSON, Joseph Kennedy "Joe" Joseph Kennedy Pearson (Joe) left this earthly life on Sept. 19, 2019 at his home in Sandy Springs, GA. Joe was born on Jan. 23, 1932 to John and Freda Pearson in Meridian, Mississippi. He attended Mississippi State University on a tennis scholarship and graduated in 1953. After graduating, Joe served as a Naval Aviator for 7 years. Following Joe's naval career, he worked with educational publishing companies. On Dec. 26, 1954, he married his Junior High sweetheart, Clara Brandon. They made Atlanta, Georgia their home in 1964. Joe enjoyed participating and being a spectator in many sports, especially those involving his children or grandchildren. He had a strong upbringing in the Methodist Church and continued a life long support of the church. His greatest accomplishments were as husband, father, "Daddy Joe," brother, son, and friend. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Claire Pearson; his daughters, Dr. Leigh Beasley (RJ) of Boone, NC, Mary Claire Chupp of Suwanee, GA, JoAnn Oates (Jim) of Ormond Beach, FL; his grandchildren Joseph (Hillary), Jeremy (Maren), Sarah (Alex), and Rachel; and his 8 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sandy Springs United Methodist Church (86 Mt Vernon Hwy) or to your . A visitation will be held on Sept. 23 at Sandy Springs Chapel from 6 PM 8 PM. Funeral services will be held at Sandy Springs United Methodist on Tuesday at 2 PM followed by a private burial service in Meridian on Thursday.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandy Springs Chapel
Download Now