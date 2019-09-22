|
PEARSON, Joseph Kennedy "Joe" Joseph Kennedy Pearson (Joe) left this earthly life on Sept. 19, 2019 at his home in Sandy Springs, GA. Joe was born on Jan. 23, 1932 to John and Freda Pearson in Meridian, Mississippi. He attended Mississippi State University on a tennis scholarship and graduated in 1953. After graduating, Joe served as a Naval Aviator for 7 years. Following Joe's naval career, he worked with educational publishing companies. On Dec. 26, 1954, he married his Junior High sweetheart, Clara Brandon. They made Atlanta, Georgia their home in 1964. Joe enjoyed participating and being a spectator in many sports, especially those involving his children or grandchildren. He had a strong upbringing in the Methodist Church and continued a life long support of the church. His greatest accomplishments were as husband, father, "Daddy Joe," brother, son, and friend. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Claire Pearson; his daughters, Dr. Leigh Beasley (RJ) of Boone, NC, Mary Claire Chupp of Suwanee, GA, JoAnn Oates (Jim) of Ormond Beach, FL; his grandchildren Joseph (Hillary), Jeremy (Maren), Sarah (Alex), and Rachel; and his 8 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sandy Springs United Methodist Church (86 Mt Vernon Hwy) or to your . A visitation will be held on Sept. 23 at Sandy Springs Chapel from 6 PM 8 PM. Funeral services will be held at Sandy Springs United Methodist on Tuesday at 2 PM followed by a private burial service in Meridian on Thursday.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 22, 2019