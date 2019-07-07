RUSSO, Joseph S. Joseph S. Russo, 90, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on June 27, 2019. He was the son of the late Concetto and Carmela Russo. Joseph is survived by his wife of 64 years, Therese (Teddy), daughters Mary (Barry) Pencek, Anne (Scott) Blanchard, Elizabeth (Kevin) Sanders, Margaret Thompson, sons Joseph (Laura) and Paul (Susan), sister Pauline Keany, brother Sonny (Shirley), 12 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Joseph, or Joe, was a dedicated, loving father, husband, grandfather, and was kind and personable with everyone he met. Joe was born and raised in Johnstown, New York. He was a proud alumnus of Saint Lawrence University in Canton, New York. He met Therese Perron, fell in love, and married in 1955. During his long career, he worked as a salesman and later district and regional manager for General Foods, Coty Cosmetics, Pfizer, and Ideal Toys. Later in his career, he established his own firm of Russo, Hyman, and Associates. Joe and Teddy lived in Atlanta for 51 years. Active at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Joe was a parish council president and involved with the Saint Vincent DePaul Society. Joe loved sports, lettering in baseball, football, track, and basketball at Johnstown High School. He enjoyed coaching little league baseball and softball teams. He excelled at any sport, from ping pong to bowling and was an avid golfer most of his life. He supported all Atlanta professional teams, sometimes to his chagrin, and was a big fan of the Georgia Bulldogs. A special thanks to the people at Mount Vernon Towers in Sandy Springs for providing a sense of loving care and family atmosphere during Joe and Teddy's four years there and also the kind support of the Benton House in Woodstock and Affinis Hospice during his final days. A visitation and vigil will be at Our Lady of Assumption Church in Atlanta on Friday, July 12, from 6-8 p.m. A funeral mass will be at 11:00 a.m., July 13, also at Our Lady of the Assumption Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Saint Vincent DePaul Society or the . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 7, 2019