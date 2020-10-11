Joseph Shepard

1/1
SHEPARD, Joseph Edward On Wednesday, 07 October 2020, Joseph Edward Shepard, loving husband and dearest father passed away at the age 89. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Romayne, and their four children, Susan, James and (Peter), Elizabeth, and Thomas. He has two sisters, Carol and (Bruce) and June. He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard. Joe was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on 30 June 1931 to Celia and Joseph Eugene Shepard. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War on the U.S.S Boxer as communications supervisor. After his service to our country, he attended Rutgers University in New Jersey, receiving a BA Degree in History and Economics. Bob Lucas introduced Joe to his sister, and Joe and Romayne Lucas married in 1956. He loved his family, travelling, going to the opera, loved playing golf with his friends, and watching the Braves and the Falcons. He was an outstanding fine art painter, specializing in portraits and landscapes and passed his love of art on to all his children. He attended the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post #10822 in Dunwoody, Georgia. A service will be held on Thursday, 15 October at 11am at the Georgia National Cemetery at in Canton, Georgia. Due to the pandemonium there are significant cemetery event restrictions. Please see www.JoeShepard.org for details.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Service
11:00 AM
Georgia National Cemetery
